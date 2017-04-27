Mets’ Noah Syndergaard scratched with biceps discomfort

NEW YORK — Mets ace Noah Syndergaard was scratched from his scheduled start against the Braves on Thursday afternoon with biceps discomfort, joining a group of injured teammates that has grown to a troubling size in recent weeks.

The Mets initially chose to skip Robert Gsellman’s spot in the rotation following a rainout on Tuesday, slotting in Syndergaard on Wednesday and Matt Harvey on Thursday, but hours later decided to give the ball to Gsellman. That was because Syndergaard was unable to lift his arm above his shoulder on Wednesday after experiencing discomfort earlier in the week.

“In short, It’s a little thing right now but I definitely don’t want it to turn into a big thing,” he said.

Syndergaard said he has been told he’ll be able to pitch in his next scheduled start on Sunday, and that doctors were on their way to the ballpark to examine him.

Considering two starters—Steven Matz and Seth Lugo— are already on the disabled list with elbow injuries, and a handful of position players including Yoenis Cespedes have been hobbled in recent weeks, it’s no surprise the Mets are being overcautious with their starter.

“He came in ready to pitch, and that just doesn’t make any sense to take a chance,” manager Terry Collins said.

Given the Mets’ luck, a trip to the disabled list wouldn’t be surprising in the least. For now, the team will wait for their flamethrower to be examined.

