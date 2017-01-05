Mets newest bromance: Noah Syndergaard and Matt Harvey?

Mets pitchers Noah Syndergaard and Matt Harvey have made their love public, and honestly, it’s the bromance we didn’t know we needed.

It all started with this tweet…

Hope u had fun cause the Dark Knight’s back pic.twitter.com/s7sKuxmL6S — Mets Citi (@metsciti) January 4, 2017

Yes, the picture looks pretty bromantic in itself.

Syndergaard then took notice later that day, and quote tweeted it from his own accounting saying the following…

I call him the Dark Tickle Monster.https://t.co/58jDFEnc5C — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) January 4, 2017

Dark tickle monster. You cannot help but laugh out loud. Syndergaard is known for his entertaining social media, and he doesn’t fail here.

In fact, it even gets better when Harvey gets in on the action…

He plays on the joke! He shows his love for his fellow starting pitcher! We see you Harvey, we see you.

I love seeing things like this. Yes, seeing David Wright swinging a baseball bat got me excited for the season, but this not only gets me excited for the season, but also makes me fall in love with the team all over again.

Syndergaard has already said that the Mets starting rotation is a “tight-knit brotherhood” and have a “really good camaraderie.” Now we get to see this for ourselves.

Are Harvey and Syndergaard going to be the newest bromance? I sure hope so. Maybe Syndergaard can give Harvey tips on how to stay healthy, and keep rubbing off on him to also become a social media rock star. This tweet is a great start, Harvey! (Aside for, of course, the infamous Harvey middle finger picture).

Let’s not forget about Michael Conforto though. Him and Syndergaard are arguably the best roommates. Need more reasons as to why they are? Well, we got to see them live in action.

Basically, the moral of all of this is that we could only all hope to be friends with Syndergaard one day. He brings out the best, funniest, and most entertaining sides of people. Harvey, hopefully this is the beginning of many more tweets!

This article originally appeared on