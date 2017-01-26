Mets looking at Sergio Romo, Joe Smith, and Jerry Blevins for relief help

With the beginning of Mets Spring Training getting closer and closer, the team’s roster is shaping up more clearly, and the areas of need are being highlighted even more.

The biggest area for improvement for the Mets has to be the bullpen right now, and it seems like the organization still hasn’t given up on acquiring new talent to fill the voids.

According to Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal, New York is currently still interested in signing a free agent bullpen arm to join the team this season. Rosenthal lists Sergio Romo and Joe Smith as possible options, as well 2016 Mets fan favorite, Jerry Blevins.

Among FA relievers whom #Mets are considering, per sources: Sergio Romo and Joe Smith. And of course, Jerry Blevins. Looking at all of ‘em. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 26, 2017

Romo is interesting option for sure. Although he’s spent the last two seasons as a setup man primarily, he’s had plenty of experience as a closer, and could give the Mets some insurance in that slot should they want to spend the money to acquire him.

The uncertainty of the Jeurys Familia situation doesn’t help, of course, but if the Mets feel they’d need a certified closer to sure up the bullpen, Romo would be a great option.

The former Met Joe Smith could return to the club that give him his original shot in the big leagues, and might come at a cheaper price than Romo would, for example. He’s not a closer by default so he’d more suited for those middle relief innings that are so crucial.

Left-hander Jerry Blevins is also still in the mix to return the Mets apparently. The club had felt since early November that the market for Blevins would be too expensive and he’d ultimately take a multi-year deal somewhere else. So far, no one has been willing to pony up the cash, so there’s a chance Blevins accepts a one or two-year deal that’s more aligned with Sandy Alderson’s 2017 plan.

Whichever way the Mets go, it’s clear that they still need to add Major League arms to the bullpen. It’s simply not going to be enough to sign a bunch of minor-league deals, and hope one or two stick. That’s not how a big market team, a World Series-contending team, or a team that’s made the playoffs in back-to-back years should operate. Let’s hope Sandy can pull a rabbit out of a hat before Spring Training starts.

This article originally appeared on