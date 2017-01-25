Mets LHP prospect Thomas Szapucki ranks No. 60 on Keith Law’s list

ESPN’s Keith Law released more of his Top 100, numbers 60-41 list on Wednesday. Mets pitching prospect Thomas Szapucki has joined the ranks, coming in at No. 60.

Today’s edition of the top 100 prospects (#60-41) includes the first player ever born in the 2000s to make my list: https://t.co/agKAPF8GCP — keithlaw (@keithlaw) January 25, 2017

No, Szapucki was not the player born in the 2000s, despite the fact that he is quite young. Anyways, here’s what Law had to say about the left-handed pitcher:

“Szapucki was the Mets’ fifth-round pick in the 2015 draft as a 19-year-old senior out of high school in West Palm Beach, but he pitched just two innings that summer after he signed, so he came into 2016 as just another guy in the system. Then he delivered a true breakout season, as he moved from the Appy League to the New York-Penn League and dominated at both stops. He did so working a 92-96 mph fastball with a wipeout curveball and good command of both pitches, as well as a nascent changeup that he has taken from nonexistent to average in a year. His season ended in mid-August after just nine starts and 52 innings due to back soreness, but before that, he showed at least mid-rotation potential, between the out pitch in the curveball and the ability to throw everything for strikes. This will be a big year for him developmentally, as he’ll be asked to throw most of a full season, and his stuff alone should dominate low-A hitters. His potential to turn into even a solid No. 3 starter would be an enormous success story for a team’s fifth-round pick.”

In 2016, Szapucki held a 4-3 record with a 1.38 ERA in 52 IP. Does that sound promising for the young prospect? Yes, yes it does. Will we see him in Flushing anytime soon? Probably not just yet, but it’s great to see the Mets farm system stocked right now.

Szapucki, who struck out 15.3 batters per 9 innings in his stint last season with Brooklyn, will likely start this season with Low-A Columbia before advancing to High-A St. Lucie. Basically, if you live nearby and want to see some dominance, go check him out.

He joins fellow Mets pitching prospect Justin Dunn on Law’s list, who came in at No. 84. Another name you may recognize so far making Law’s list? Robert Gsellman at No. 76.

