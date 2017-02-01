Mets infielder Jose Reyes is already training for the outfield

When most think about the Mets and Jose Reyes, they think shortstop. If you watched this year, you may think third base. But Reyes is now prepping for the outfield.

We all already knew the Mets were going to give Reyes time in the outfield during Spring Training. We’ve known it for a month. In fact, if we want to go back a bit further, the Mets actually worked Reyes out in center field back in July.

So no, it did not come as a surprise today when I saw the headline “Reyes gearing up for the outfield.” What did come as a surprise to me was that he was training just minutes away from where I was at the same time. But alas, naturally I didn’t find out until it was too late.

Anyways, what does Reyes think about gearing up for the outfield?

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “It’s going to be a new experience. I’m looking forward to the challenge. I’m healthy right now, my body feels good, I’m in great shape. I don’t see why not.” “If they really want to work me there, we’ll work a lot during spring training. It’s going to be fine. I didn’t have any problems taking fly balls but we’ll see what happens. There is still a long way to go. I’m ready for the challenge and whatever [Mets manager] Terry [Collins] needs me to do to help this ballclub I’m going to be open to doing it.” “I’m here to do whatever the manager asks me to do, whatever Terry asks me to do I’m going to be open to doing it.”

As you can see, Reyes is willing to do whatever he can for his team, which is awesome. He also went on to chat a bit about his teammate David Wright and how they all want him to be back and healthy. Yes, Reyes did spend a majority of his time last season at third base. But he wants his teammate back just like the majority of us Mets fans do.

Despite the Mets giving him time in the outfield, we will most likely almost always see him this season at shortstop, second base, oe third base (this one, depending of course on Wright).

Oh, and Reyes went on to say that this year is going to be better than last year “one hundred percent.” I sure hope so. Make it happen, Jose.

