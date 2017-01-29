Mets: How would some of the available relievers fare in Flushing?

With the recent news that Jerry Blevins would take a two-year deal from teams, who should the Mets look toward if they can’t ink a contract with their lefty specialist?

It seems as though Blevins might be back with the Mets for the 2017 season, but you cannot be too sure. Until the pen hits the paper, he is a free agent and everyone must be considered an option.

Even if Blevins does come back into the fold for New York, that shouldn’t be the final step to revamping their bullpen.

Some names that have come across the rumor mill are Sergio Romo of the Giants and ex-Met Joe Smith, who was acquired at the deadline last season and won a world series with the Cubs, though he did not make any postseason appearances.

Though we have already spoken in the past about Blevins and his impact on the bullpen, neither of these two names are lefties. The Mets will still need to fill that role if Blevins isn’t retained, but these are two names who could help the bullpen this coming season.

Sergio Romo

Romo was a huge part of the bullpen that saw the Giants win three World Series over the last seven seasons. Even more intriguing is that he has worked as a closer in the past. With a domestic violence suspension potentially coming down on closer Jeurys Familia to start the season, New York could use all the veteran leadership they can to get them through that stretch.

Through nine seasons at the major league level, Romo has posted a 2.58 ERA, including a 2.64 ERA last season (his lowest since his 2013 All-Star season, when it was 2.54).

We also saw Romo only appear in 40 games last season, his lowest since his rookie season in 2008 (29 games), as well as only pitch in 30.2 innings (his lowest total ever). He gave up two more home runs last season (five compared to three) than he gave up in 2015, even though he appeared in 30 less games and 26.9 less innings in 2016.

Joe Smith

Smith is another name who has come up in the discussion of people to add to the bullpen. Inserting another veteran who has pitched in New York for the Mets already wouldn’t be a bad thing.

A veteran arm in general is something that would intrigue general manager Sandy Alderson. For arms that the Mets are looking at, they don’t want to break the bank. They’d rather add guys on one-year deals, as Alderson has done much of in the past with New York.

Through 10 major league seasons, Smith has posted a 2.93 ERA. The last couple of seasons have seen that number go up because Smith hasn’t been his dominant self. Before 2015, Smith’s ERA had not touched the 3-mark since 2010 (3.83 as a member of the Cleveland Indians).

With the Cubs and Angels, Smith combined for 54 games and 52 innings pitched. He gave up his most home runs since 2013 (eight compared to five) though he appeared in 16 less games and 11 less innings in 2016. He also struck out only 40 batters, his lowest number since 2010 (32), though he appeared in 12 more innings and one more game during the 2016 season.

The main point is New York will not sign dominant pitchers to fill roles in their bullpen. If you can add certain guys for small contracts, they’ll be smart signings. If you add Blevins, plus guys like Romo and Smith, they’d be even better signings.

While Smith and Romo’s best years are behind them, you never know if you’ll strike lightning. With the Mets expected to be World Series contenders, New York’s bullpen will need to pick up the load. These are two players that, especially looking at past stats, could succeed in certain roles and take New York City by the horns.

