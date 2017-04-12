Mets hope for another long night in Philly (Apr 12, 2017)

PHILADELPHIA — If the recent results are any indication, the New York Mets wouldn’t mind playing more games at Citizens Bank Park than scheduled.

They have been treating their rival Phillies’ field like home run derby grounds.

“When we left New York the other day, we knew the weather was going to be good (in Philadelphia),” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “They were excited to come because they like to hit here.”

The Mets (5-3) hit seven home runs in a 14-4 drubbing Tuesday night. Yoenis Cespedes accounted for three of them and Lucas Duda hit two. They outhit the Phillies 20-8 and have hit 46 home runs in their last 21 games at Citizens Bank Park.

“The ballpark helps, and I think the weather helps,” Cespedes said through an interpreter. “But I personally think this team has just prepared really well.”

The victory — their second in as many nights — gave the Mets their 15th series win in their last 17 against the Phillies.

“You got to win series”, Collins said. “That’s all you talk about at the beginning of the year, just go out and win series’. We’ve got another one tomorrow.”

The only negative came when Mets starter Matt Harvey left after 5 2/3 innings Tuesday night. He felt some cramping in his left hamstring after covering first base. The root, perhaps, was from watching his offense too long while sitting in the dugout. It’s not serious, Harvey said.

“Another embarrassing game against the Mets,” was all Phillies manager Pete Mackanin could say after the defeat Tuesday.

Wednesday, the Phillies will hope right-hander Vince Velasquez (0-1, 9.00 ERA) can stop the bleeding. He’ll face Mets righty Zack Wheeler (0-1, 11.25).

Some bad blood boiled over into the first game of this three-game series Monday, when Phillies reliever Edubray Ramos — perhaps seeking revenge on Asdrubal Cabrera for an emphatic bat flip in September — threw over Cabrera’s head.

The Phillies held a team meeting Tuesday and Mackanin met with Ramos one-on-one, with the reliever saying there was no intent.

“He told me that he did not do it intentionally,” Mackanin told reporters before the game. “So I’ll take him at his word.”

There was no retaliation in the game Tuesday night, and there shouldn’t be any expected Wednesday.

The Phillies (3-5) should be more concerned about their their woes against their National League East foe.

Velasquez had some success against the Mets in his rookie year in 2016. In three starts, he compiled a 1-1 record with 20 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.

He lasted only four innings in his 2017 debut Friday against the Washington Nationals. He allowed four runs on five hits, including two homers, while striking out 10.

It was the long ball that did him in and it’s the long ball that’s causing the New York dominance over Philadelphia lately.

