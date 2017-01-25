Mets first base prospect Dominic Smith ranks third in position

Every day this week MLB Prospect Watch has been updating their lists of the Top 10 prospects by position. Recently, Mets prospect Dominic Smith was listed as the third best first base prospect.

This does not come as a surprise after four strong seasons within the Mets organization. Most recently, Smith played 130 games with the former Binghamton Mets throughout the 2016 season. During that span, the first baseman hit .302 with 14 home runs and 91 RBIs, along with 29 doubles.

Those 14 home runs were accumulated over the course of 542 plate appearances. This is a step in the right direction after hitting just 10 during his first 1,221.

This is the second consecutive season in which Smith was listed in this spot. He sits just behind Josh Bell of the Pirates and Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers. However, a player loses prospect edibility once they amass 130 at-bats in the majors. Bell accumulated 128 at-bats during the 2016 season. As a result, Smith could claim the number two spot very early in the season as Bell only needs to start one game to lose eligibility.

On Saturday January 28th, MLB Prospect Watch will be updating their list of top 100 prospects. That list will offer a more concrete idea for how he compares with the rest of the prospect universe. Other top Mets prospects who may appear include Amed Rosario, Desmond Lindsay, and Justin Dunn.

When could we see Smith in the majors? He hasn’t played a game above Double A yet, but that doesn’t mean that it will take forever to see him. His impressive 2016 stats show that he is prepared for success. Potentially, he could make his way to Flushing late in the season for a few at-bats here and there.

Perhaps another increase in performance or yet another injury would allow for Smith to come up sooner rather than later, but only time will tell.

