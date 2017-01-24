Mets fans share their thoughts on new alternate caps

Attention everyone, in case you didn’t hear, the Mets will have a new hat this upcoming season.

As seen in a tweet on Monday by uniform insider Paul Lukas, founder of Uni-watch.com, the Mets are going from the blue hat with an orange rim that we were all used to, to a blue brim now — yes, an all blue hat minus the Mets logo itself. This hat will continue to be used as their alternate home cap.

Mets have updated their alternate home cap. Brim changes from orange to blue. Old version on left, new on right. pic.twitter.com/sjcIEn8uTf — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) January 23, 2017

Personally, I liked the orange brim – I mean, we do bleed blue and orange right?! Plus, this one looks a bit familiar…..that’s right, the Mets primary cap is all blue as well. Now what’s the difference between the two? This alternate cap outlines the NY logo in white.

Wow, what a difference! (Yes, this is sarcasm).

We asked for your thoughts on the new hat via Twitter Monday morning. Here’s what some of you had to say:

@RisingAppleBlog @michaelgbaron Ugh that white border is ugly. I miss the old Orange brim too — J.D. (@JackDino6) January 23, 2017

@RisingAppleBlog @michaelgbaron it’s boating bring back the Orange Brim best looking cap they wore!!! — nelson rodriguez (@ND_NRod925) January 23, 2017

@RisingAppleBlog @michaelgbaron much better than the orange brim hats. — Chuck Frydenborg (@cfrydenb) January 23, 2017

@RisingAppleBlog @michaelgbaron damn i loved the alternate caps. if anything they should’ve replaced the road alternate caps — George™ (@calmdowngeorge) January 23, 2017

@RisingAppleBlog @michaelgbaron hate the white border around the logo but hate the orange brim more so whatever — Corey Rockower (@crockower) January 23, 2017

No one above seems to be head over heels for it, but a good mix of responses nonetheless. Will you go out and purchase this new hat? Personally, I’m not planning on it.

