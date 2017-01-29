Mets fans gather at the Queens Baseball Convention

On Saturday, plenty of Mets fans gathered at the Queens Baseball Convention to celebrate the team we all love, and may be a bit obsessed with.

This was my first QBC and I’m actually a bit ashamed to say that. It was the perfect little dose of Mets that I needed to help get me through the rest of this offseason.

Just simply being around other fans all decked out in Mets glory was phenomenal. I had been missing the camaraderie that’s found in McFadden’s before games, and that’s what this felt like.

Two of the highlights of the event were panels with Tim Teufel and Bobby Valentine. As Valentine will forever be one of my favorites, and yes that’s because I cannot get enough of his infamous disguise — that panel was my personal highlight. Of course, so were the Let’s Go Mets chants that randomly broke out.

The day also included opportunities to shop from vendors, take pictures with Mr. Met, and many games and prizes. Even if you weren’t there you could still take part in the day’s festivities as some of the games were happening on social media, such as my personal favorite, guess whose pants these are…that are literally the size of my entire body.

Guess whose pants these are? They are literally as tall as @mnioannou. Check out QBC’s post to guess! #QBC17 https://t.co/vPaj8sRrOC pic.twitter.com/UtCWGLXWHA — Rising Apple (@RisingAppleBlog) January 28, 2017

For the record, they are Lucas Duda‘s pants. Duda, if you’re reading this, I think we need a picture together some time this season for comparison.

Pitchers and catchers report to Port St. Lucie in approximately two weeks. Yesterday’s QBC got me really pumped for the season, and to be back at Citi Field.

