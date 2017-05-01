Mets, Braves meet for third series in young season (May 01, 2017)

ATLANTA — It is only the first day of May, but the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are about to start their third series against each other. And keeping with the theme of familiarity, two starting pitchers who squared off last week will meet again Monday in the opener of the four-game series.

Atlanta right-hander Julio Teheran (2-1, 3.38 ERA) will have a rematch with New York right-hander Robert Gsellman (0-2, 8.23) in the first game.

The Braves just completed a 4-4 road trip and have won four of the last five games. The Mets won two of three at Washington over the weekend but have lost 11 of their past 14 and were beaten 23-5 by the Nationals on Sunday.

The Braves swept a two-game series in New York last week.

Teheran pitched 6 1/3 strong innings in an 8-2 win over the Mets on Wednesday. He got some run support early, and he allowed two runs and four walks while striking out four.

Gsellman lasted only four innings and gave up six runs (five earned), 10 hits and three walks.

Teheran has produced four quality starts in five appearances this season. The only blip was a seven-run, four-inning stint against Washington, a team that has hit him hard throughout his career.

Teheran has fared well in his career against the Mets. He is 8-3 with a 2.25 ERA in 17 games (16 starts) vs. New York, including 4-0 with an 0.72 ERA in his seven most recent starts against the Mets.

“Whenever you have a lineup you do well against and you see them coming upon the schedule, you’re happy,” Teheran said. “Now I face them again at home.”

Gsellman made one relief appearance to start the season (one shutout inning against Atlanta) before jumping into the rotation. In four starts, Gsellman has pitched more than five innings only once — a seven-inning stint against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Gsellman made two starts against the Braves in 2016, going 0-1 with a 5.23 ERA. He allowed six runs and 12 hits with 12 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings.

“He fell behind in counts,” Mets manager Terry Collins said of Gsellman’s last start. “When you fall behind in counts in the big leagues, you’re going to get in trouble.”

The Braves are eager to get home after an eight-game road trip that took them to Philadelphia, New York and Milwaukee. Atlanta played only seven games in new Sun Trust Park in April and will make up for it with 16 home dates in May.

Atlanta’s offense is clicking, scoring 39 runs in the past five games. Nick Markakis has a six-game hitting streak and has reached base in 20 of his past 22 games.

New York will await news about ace Noah Syndergaard, who had to leave the Sunday game after 1 1/3 innings with a possible lat strain. Syndergaard missed a start due to biceps tendinitis and refused to get an MRI.

The right-hander allowed five runs in the first inning and departed in pain after throwing one pitch to Bryce Harper in the second.

