Mets and Travis d’Arnaud agree to deal, avoid arbitration

Travis d’Arnaud and the Mets have agreed to a one-year deal.

Another Mets player has been signed ahead of the arbitration deadline on Friday. This time, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports is reporting that the team has come to terms with catcher Travis d’Arnaud. The deal for d’Arnaud will avoid arbitration and guarantee him a contract for 2017. According to Heyman, it’s valued at $1.875 million – a little more than the projected $1.7 million.

While many of us think that the Mets’ biggest need is still at catcher, the organization is fully confident that d’Arnaud will have a bounce back year in 2017.

Terry Collins was asked a couple of months ago about d’Arnaud, and he emphasized the need to get him back on track and the fact that they still have faith in him to produce.

“We’ve got to get this guy back, and we’ve got to get his bat going. If he is what we thought he’s going to be, he’s a middle-of-the-lineup guy who can do damage from the right side. And you know how bad we need that.” “We’ve got to keep him somewhat healthy. You can’t keep losing your mainline guys for two months. He had 250 at-bats when he should have 500. You’re talking about a guy who missed half the season. We’ve got to get him better.”

As Collins noted, getting Travis to stay on the field is the biggest concern overall. D’Arnaud has missed significant time the last two seasons in New York, but odds are if he can stay healthy, his numbers will also bounce back.

With d’Arnaud off the list, the number of unsigned arbitration-eligible players for the Amazin’s is now down to six.

We’re expecting this number to go down even further before the Mets Friday, 1pm deadline for negotiations.

