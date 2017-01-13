Mets and Matt Harvey agree to new deal with incentives

The Dark Knight has officially gotten his contract settled with the Mets.

The two parties agreed on Friday to a new $5.125 million deal. According to James Wagner of The New York Times, the deal also includes $100,000 extra for performance bonuses. Similarly to deGrom’s deal, we don’t know specifics but it’s safe to assume that it has to do with games started, innings pitched, and other statistical milestones for the season.

Mets and Matt Harvey have reached a deal to avoid arbitration. He’ll get $5.125 million with $100,000 in performance bonuses. — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) January 13, 2017

Matt Harvey is coming off arguably his worst year as a Mets starter. He never looked comfortable out on the mound, and eventually we’d find out it was basically because he couldn’t feel the ball at times. His fingers had lost feeling, and that made commanding and throwing some of his pitches nearly impossible.

Harvey would end up having surgery for his diagnosed thoracic outlet syndrome which would end his season, and of course, worry Mets fans all over the globe. Thankfully though, it seems that Harvey is feeling better than ever now.

Last month he spoke with reporters and sounded extremely confident about not only being able to get back out there starting in the spring, but also about being able to once again dominate like the Harvey of old.

A couple of weeks, we noted three things that we’d like to see Harvey do this upcoming season to show us the Dark Knight is back. If he’s able to do all of these, it’s pretty much a guarantee that we could see him again contending for the Cy Young in 2017.

With Harvey off the board, Wilmer Flores remains as lone hold out. Like with everyone else, odds are the deal has already been done, but the details are still being ironed out. We’ll be sure to keep you guys informed as the news breaks.

