Mets and Jerry Blevins reportedly willing to go two years on a deal

The Mets bullpen still needs some weapons to be as much of a strength as it was last year.

According to MLB Insider Andy Martino, the Mets are willing and comfortable with a two-year contract being offered to free agent reliever Jerry Blevins. The left-hander is reportedly also on board with a two-year deal, according to Martino’s sources.

If Blevins is comfortable with 2 years, as suggested here, Mets are too, per sources. https://t.co/F1sdVyp3RF — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) January 27, 2017

The organization has been looking at relievers like Sergio Romo, Joe Smith, and Jerry Blevins as possible fits for the team this coming season, according to other reports. The problem with signing any of these pitchers has always been thought of as being money and years-related. If the team is willing to go an extra year for a guy like Blevins, the chances of getting him back obviously increase.

The Mets were originally convinced Blevins would be walking away and taking a three-year deal or more somewhere else. However, the market hasn’t really developed the way the 33-year-old lefty had hoped, and he still remains a free agent for the time being.

In 2016, Blevins played a big role in making the bullpen a strength for the Mets. His 2.79 ERA last season came over 42 innings in which he struck out 52 and surrendered just 36 hits. An arm like that would be extremely useful for another couple of years.

As presently constructed, the Mets bullpen has a couple of lefty options in the pair of Joshes (Josh Smoker and Josh Edgin). However, no one is really expecting either of them to make enough impact to be able to replace a guy like Blevins. It would be fantastic if either of them did, but at this point, signing a guy with Blevins’ repertoire and experience is easily the smartest decision.

This article originally appeared on