Mets and Jacob deGrom settle and avoid salary arbitration

The deGrominator gets his contract situation taken care of with the Mets

The Mets have agreed to terms with RHP Jacob deGrom. ESPN’s Adam Rubin reports that the club and deGrom negotiated a new one-year deal worth $4.05 million. The deal, according to Rubin, also includes performance bonuses for the season. No word on exactly what those entail, but safe to assume they could be something like games started, innings pitched, ERA goals; etc.

deGrom, Mets settled at $4.05M + performance bonuses. Highest base ever for 1st-x eligible starting pitcher who didn’t qualify for ERA title — Adam Rubin (@AdamRubinESPN) January 13, 2017

DeGrom’s 2016 season started out a little slow, and not as effective as we were used to seeing him, but eventually he picked it up and got into form.

This is deGrom’s first year of arbitration, and doesn’t look like the Mets are in any hurry to lock him up long term. Mets Assistant GM John Ricco confirmed to SNY that the club still hasn’t approached any of their young studs about an extension. While this can naturally make some of us a little nervous about the future, we’re hoping Sandy is just slow-playing it with a possible deal for each one of the big guys getting done sooner rather than later.

Nevertheless, with his contract secure, deGrom will be looking to be a part of a rotation that has the potential to be “magical” according to Ron Darling. I definitely wouldn’t mind seeing that, and I’m pretty sure most of you reading this wouldn’t either.

With deGrom signed and locked for this season, the Mets now only have two players remaining as arbitration-eligible.

We’re hoping Sandy can lock these two last guys up before needing the arbiter to set the salary instead next month.

