Mets and Duda avoid arbitration, agree to one-year deal

Lucas Duda gets a nice pay day as the Mets avoid arbitration with a third player.

The New York Mets have agreed to terms with first baseman Lucas Duda for the 2017 season. According to FanRag’s Jon Heyman, Duda and the team settled on a $7.25 million deal Thursday afternoon and will avoid arbitration. The figure is more than the $6.7 million that was being projected by most insiders.

lucas Duda settles with mets. $7.25M. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 12, 2017

The organization has set a hard deadline for any arbitration negotiations this time around. If a deal isn’t reached by Friday at 1pm ET, Sandy and co. are prepared to let it roll all the way to the arbiters in February.

Duda is big piece of the Amazin’s infield for 2017, so

it’s nice to see him get a deserved pay day in hopes of a healthy and productive year this time around.

Duda’s 2016 campaign was unfortunately one to just forget. When he played he wasn’t great, and then New York lost him to the DL. He missed a significant amount of time after suffering a stress fracture in his back in May.

Surprisingly enough, Duda made a comeback in September and actually played in a few games before the season ended, so we’re expecting he’ll be more than ready come Spring time.

With Lucas Duda, and Zack Wheeler off the list, there are now seven players left as eligible for arbitration.

Addison Reed (proj. 10.6 million)

Jeurys Familia (proj. $8.7 million)

Matt Harvey (proj. $5.2 million)

Jacob deGrom (proj. $4.5 million)

Wilmer Flores (proj. $1.9 million)

Travis d’Arnaud (proj. $1.7 million)

Josh Edgin (proj. $800,000)

With the club’s line in the sand being firmly drawn for Friday at 1pm, don’t be surprised if more of these deals get done within the next hours.

This article originally appeared on