McCutchen’s 1st grand slam powers Pirates over Orioles 10-1 (Sep 26, 2017)

PITTSBURGH (AP) Andrew McCutchen hit his first career grand slam as part of an eight-RBI game and the Pittsburgh Pirates rolled to a 10-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

McCutchen had 5,016 major-league at-bats coming into the game and 201 home runs, but had yet to hit a grand slam until he sent a pitch from Baltimore starter Kevin Gausman into the center field seats in the second inning.

He has referenced hitting a grand slam as one of his ”bucket list” items that he had not yet checked off in his career, and he raised a fist in triumph as he rounded the bases. McCutchen was brought back to the field for a curtain call by the cheers of the PNC Park faithful.

In the first inning, McCutchen hit an RBI double and scored. He singled and scored in the fifth. In the seventh he came up needing a triple for the cycle. He hit a three-run home run to give him eight RBIs, one off the franchise record and the most by a Pirate since Jason Bay in 2004.

Josh Bell and Gregory Polanco drove in runs as the Pirates rallied for six runs in four innings against Gausman (11-11).

Pirates starter Trevor Williams (7-9) worked six three-hit innings and allowed just one run. He struck out six, giving him 116 on the season, the most by a Pirates rookie since Paul Maholm in 2006.

Rookie Steven Brault pitched the final three innings for his first career save.

TRAINING ROOM

Orioles: SS Tim Beckham missed his second straight game with a right hamstring injury suffered on Saturday. Manager Buck Showalter hopes for him to return this season. . CF Adam Jones (leg soreness) also did not play.

Pirates: SS Jordy Mercer (knee) missed his second consecutive game.

UP NEXT

Orioles: Gabriel Ynoa (2-2, 3.41 ERA) will make his fourth start of the season. He’s coming off his best start of the season, a one-run, eight-inning outing against Tampa on Sept. 21.

Pirates: Chad Kuhl (7-11, 4.31) will make his 31st start of the season. He’s coming off a four-run performance, all of which came via solo home runs.