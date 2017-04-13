McCarthy dominates, Toles homers as Dodgers beat Cubs 2-0 (Apr 12, 2017)

CHICAGO (AP) Brandon McCarthy pitched four-hit ball over six innings, Andrew Toles hit his first leadoff homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Chicago 2-0 on Wednesday night after the Cubs received their championship rings.

The Cubs put the finishing touches on a celebration that started when they beat Cleveland in Game 7 last November to win the World Series for the first time since 1908. They raised the banner Monday night and got 14-karat white gold rings with a total of 214 diamonds in a ceremony Wednesday that drew more roars from the fans at Wrigley Field.

But once the game started, there wasn’t much to cheer.

Toles gave the Dodgers a quick lead with his drive off John Lackey to start the game, and it stayed 1-0 until the ninth.

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras bounced a wild throw to first after Toles swung at strike three in the dirt with two outs. Chase Utley, who led off with a walk, raced home from first on the error to make it 2-0, and Los Angeles closed it out after dropping three of four.

McCarthy (2-0), coming off a strong start to beat San Diego last week, struck out four and walked three.

Ross Stripling retired the side in the seventh and left with a runner on second and two outs in the eighth after striking out Jon Jay on a 3-2 pitch. Luis Avilan then struck out Kyle Schwarber to end the inning.

Kenley Jansen worked the ninth for his second save, after giving up Anthony Rizzo’s game-winning single Monday night.

Lackey (1-1) held the Dodgers to a run and four hits over six innings. The veteran right-hander struck out 10 and walked three. He threw 106 pitches – 32 in the first inning, when he escaped a bases-loaded jam.

Mike Montgomery worked two scoreless innings for Chicago. The Dodgers loaded the bases against him in the eighth before pinch-hitter Justin Turner – batting for Joc Pederson – grounded into a double play to end the threat.

TRAINER’S ROOM

The Dodgers placed OF Franklin Gutierrez on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain sustained when he was caught stealing against the Cubs on Monday. Los Angeles recalled OF Trayce Thompson from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

UP NEXT

The Cubs and Dodgers wrap up their three-game series, with Chicago LHP Brett Anderson (0-0, 1.59 ERA) making his first start against his former team and LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-1, 3.86) going for Los Angeles. Anderson spent the past two years with the Dodgers, though he missed most of last season because of a back injury and blister.

