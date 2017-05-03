Martinez, Cardinals beat Peralta once again, top Brewers 2-1 (May 02, 2017)

ST. LOUIS (AP) Carlos Martinez pitched effectively into the eighth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals once again beat Wily Peralta, topping the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 Tuesday night.

Martinez (1-3), making his sixth start of the season, retired the first 12 batters. He gave up an unearned run on four hits in 7 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking one.

Trevor Rosenthal pitched a perfect ninth for his third save in three chances.

Peralta (4-2) fell to 0-9 in his last 11 starts against the Cardinals. He allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Matt Carpenter, Stephen Piscotty and Kolten Wong each had two hits, combining for all of the Cardinals’ six.

It was scoreless when Carpenter led off the sixth with a single and Piscotty had a one-out double. Yadier Molina had a sacrifice fly off reliever Jacob Barnes and Wong singled with two outs for a 2-0 lead.

Wong, who had a baserunning blunder and a fielding error in the Cardinals’ 7-5, 10-inning loss on Monday, extended his hitting streak to eight games. He’s batting .423 (11-for 26) during the string.

The Brewers scored in the seventh when Domingo Santana singled off Martinez’s glove, Nick Franklin, reached on an error by Carpenter at first base and Jett Bandy singled.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: LF Ryan Braun (right trapezius soreness) was not in the lineup for the second consecutive game, but did pinch hit in the ninth inning. He remains day to day.

Cardinals: LHP Tyler Lyons (right intercostal strain) was placed on the 10-day disabled list and RHP Sam Tuivailala was recalled from Triple-A Memphis.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Chase Anderson (2-0, 2.10) is 7-1 with a 2.41 ERA over his last 17 starts dating to last season. He is 0-2 with a 1.97 ERA in six career starts against the Cardinals.

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright (2-3, 6.12) is 15-8 with a 2.19 ERA and six complete games in 29 career starts and 36 appearances against the Brewers.

