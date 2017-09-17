Marlins’ Miguel Rojas leaves after straining left shoulder
MILWAUKEE (AP) Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas left Sunday’s game against Milwaukee after straining his left shoulder strain while diving for a ground ball in the second inning.
Rojas was moving toward second when Jesus Aguilar’s grounder got past him for a single. Rojas dived, rose to his knees and held his left wrist. He was replaced by Mike Aviles.
Rojas is batting .270 with 18 RBIs in 78 games.
—
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW