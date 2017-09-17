Marlins’ Miguel Rojas leaves after straining left shoulder

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly watches as Miguel Rojas is looked at during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Milwaukee. Rojas left the game. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas left Sunday’s game against Milwaukee after straining his left shoulder strain while diving for a ground ball in the second inning.

Rojas was moving toward second when Jesus Aguilar’s grounder got past him for a single. Rojas dived, rose to his knees and held his left wrist. He was replaced by Mike Aviles.

Rojas is batting .270 with 18 RBIs in 78 games.

