Marlins’ Edinson Volquez leaves game with thumb blister

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edinson Volquez throws during the first inning of an interleague baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) Miami Marlins right-hander Edinson Volquez has left his team’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fifth inning with a right thumb blister.

Volquez departed with a 2-0 count to Steven Souza Jr., one out and the Marlins trailing 1-0. Volquez’s status is day to day, the Marlins said.

Miami’s opening day starter, Volquez entered the game with an 0-3 record and a 4.44 ERA.

