Marlins tossing combined no-hitter vs. Mets through seven innings

The Miami Marlins are tossing a combined no-hitter against the New York Mets through seven innings in Miami on Sunday afternoon.

Dan Straily started the game for the Marlins and went 5 1/3 innings with five walks and five strikeouts before handing the ball over to Karlin Garcia for the final two outs of the sixth inning.

Kyle Barraclough entered for the seventh inning and pitched a scoreless frame.

The Mets were last no-hit by Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals on October 3, 2015.

Henderson Alvarez was the last Marlins pitcher to toss a no-hitter when he did it on September 29, 2013.

