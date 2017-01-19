Report: Mark Trumbo agrees to three-year, $37 million deal with Orioles

Mark Trumbo has agreed to return to the Baltimore Orioles on a three-year deal worth $37.5 million, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

The deal is pending a physical, according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports.

Trumbo led the majors with 47 home runs last season. His previous career-high before last season was 34 in 2013. He also hit .256 with 108 RBIs and a .316 on-base percentage last season.

The Orioles extended a $17.2 million qualifying offer on a one-year contract for 2017 before Trumbo hit free agency.

This article originally appeared on