Mark Melancon: Grateful to be a Member of the San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants Closer, Mark Melancon, talks about his gratitude and excitement of becoming the newest member of the San Francisco Giants on The Player’s Tribune.

Say the name Mark Melancon while walking down a San Francisco street and watch the happy, smiling faces turn towards you. Melancon has brought joy and optimism to San Francisco Giants fans, who were forced to watch a promising 2016 season crash and burn by way of a repugnant bullpen.

Torture?

I would call it horror. ..

…And if you don’t know about the horror of the Giants bullpen last year, then you didn’t watch baseball. The Giants blew a league leading 32 saves last year, including a 6-5 loss to the Cubs in Game 4 of the NLDS. That loss snapped a 10-game winning streak in elimination games and ended the Giants season.

I know. I apologize for even bringing it up.

The bullpen wasn’t just bad last year, it was historically awful. 7 BSV’s away from the MLB record, the Giants desperately needed not only some bullpen help, but they needed the guy. They needed the man. They needed to eliminate the questioning, the uncertainty, and the playing of match-ups.

The signing of Melancon marked one the of the biggest off season moves in recent history for the Giants. The team decided to invest over $60M on one player, in hopes that he would eliminate the late inning uncertainty.

While no pitches have been thrown yet, the Giants and their fans should be extremely happy and excited about the signing of Melancon…

…especially because of how excited and grateful he is to be in San Francisco.

“Hello, San Francisco”

Melancon posted a piece with The Player’s Tribune this morning, which was titled “Hello, San Francisco.”

He talks a lot about his friendship with Hunter Pence and tells a funny story of how he got Hunter to join him to a couple sessions of Bikram yoga. The two became friends while teammates for the Houston Astros several years back.

Hunter Pence in hot yoga…

…now that is a visual.

He also explains his experience with the free agency process and describes how the Giants became the front runners for signing him. This includes a story about a letter sent from a young boy to Giants general manager, Bobby Evans. The letter urged Evans to do everything he could to sign Melancon and make him a Giant for years to come.

Bobby listened.

Mark Melancon signed.

Melancon speaks about his love for AT&T Park, and how the fans and the ballpark bring positive energy and true excitement to those playing on the field. He speaks about his children, and how they were very excited to be apart of a team that had an overweight, belly-popping seal for a mascot…

…Lou seal, swaying free agents left and right.

What stood out most from Melancon’s piece was the overwhelming happiness he seems to have from becoming a San Francisco Giant. Melancon talks with a giddy tone, proclaiming his excitement and gratefulness to be part of such a successful and historic franchise.

“I’m so excited for the first time I get the chance to run on the field at AT&T Park to close out a game for the Giants. I know I’ll have goose bumps, and the adrenaline is going to be through the roof. But I also know the stadium is going to be sold out, the fans are going to be behind me and they are going to be on their feet until the last out of the game. In that moment, more than anything, I’ll be grateful — grateful for the opportunity to be pitching for such a wonderful franchise in such a cool setting.” (Melancon, The Players Tribune)

While Giants fans have every right to think worst case scenario’s when it comes to the bullpen, Melancon’s signing should give fans some excitement and hope.

Although Mark Melancon has not yet taken the mound or thrown a pitch, the San Francisco Giants newest member has already ingratiated himself to the team and the city by proclaiming his excitement and gratuity…

…Now let’s go save some games!

