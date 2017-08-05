Mariners-Royals game postponed by rain, DH set for Sunday (Aug 05, 2017)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) The Kansas City Royals game against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night was postponed because of rain and rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The teams have split the first two games of the four-game series, with Seattle winning 5-2 Friday night to improve to 13-8 since the All-Star break.

The loss dropped the Royals to 3 1/2 games behind Cleveland in the AL Central.