Mariners Make Move for Left-Handed Starter Dillon Overton

The Mariners traded minor league catcher Jason Goldstein to Oakland in exchange for Dillon Overton.

GM Jerry Dipoto said he was done making moves this off-season but we knew that wasn’t true.

Yesterday, Dillon Overton was designated for assignment by the A’s, today he was traded to Seattle.

Overton, a second round pick by the A’s in 2013, made it to the big leagues last year but had a rough time. In seven appearances, including five starts, Overton had an ERA of 11.47 giving up 12 long balls in 24.1 innings.

However, in his three years in the A’s farm system, he recorded an ERA of 3.18 over 288.2 innings striking out 264 batters.

He was primarily a starter in the minor leagues only making five relief appearances.

The M’s gave up their ninth round pick from a year ago in Goldstein.

The right-handed catcher played in 19 games last season between the Peoria Mariners and low-A Everett.

Goldstein hit .297 with a .328 on-base percentage.

To make room on the 40-man roster the M’s designated Jesus Sucre for assignment. If he clears waivers he should find himself back in Tacoma where he spent most of last year.

This move was made to add depth, a constant theme for the entire M’s roster under Dipoto. It will hopefully be a move that comes in handy as the season progress and other starters expectedly wear down.

