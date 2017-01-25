Mariners Fantasy Update: Current Mariners Poised To Have Breakout Fantasy Seasons

Throughout the 2017 campaign, we at Sodo Mojo will be keeping you updated on what you need to know in fantasy baseball. The new look Mariners have a lot of new faces in new places, but are any poised to help you win your fantasy league?

The 2017 Mariners over the off-season have added some nice pieces to the roster for a title run. Some of these players will become contributing players, while some will break out and have career years.

In this post, I am going to focus on three new members of the team. Obviously, Cruz, Cano, Seager, and Felix will all have amazing fantasy seasons, so I will try and avoid the obvious.

Flash At Shortstop

Let’s talk about our flashy new shortstop, Jean Segura. Segura has had his ups and downs during his career, on and off the field. In 2013, he burst onto the national stage. He hit .294 with 44 stolen bases and an OPS of .752. Segura was an All-Star that year as well.

Unfortunately, in 2014, something you wouldn’t wish upon anyone happened to Segura. In July of 2014, Segura’s 9-month-old son, Janniel, passed away. He left the Brewers to cope with the loss and would go on to struggle the rest of 2014 & 2015.

However, Segura would enjoy a career year in 2016 while playing for the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 2016, he hit .319 with an OPS of .867 and 102 runs.

Because of this, he was placed into the NL MVP conversation. Not to mention, in 2017 Segura will only be 27 years old.

When Segura gets acclimated to Seattle, he will enjoy having one of the most devastating lineups hitting behind him. Segura is projected to hit 2nd behind Jarrod Dyson, so Segura’s RBI total will certainly rise.

But placed in front of Cano, Cruz, and Seager, Segura will be spending most of his time either running or jogging around the bags because of these guys.

Gallardo Returning To Dominate Ways

If Yovani Gallardo makes the M’s rotation out of spring, he will be poised to have a bounceback season with the Mariners. The 30-year-old Gallardo spent last year with the Baltimore Orioles and had a season he is not quite accustomed to having.

He went 6-8 with a 5.42 ERA in less than 120 innings, but there are reasons to be optimistic about him having an outstanding 2017 campaign.

First, he will be leaving the launchpad that is Camden Yards and coming to a more spacious park in Seattle inside Safeco Field.

Second, he has had an offseason to recover from his nagging injuries, so 2017 will be a year that he will pitch completely healthy.

Lastly, the outfield he has behind him will not be letting many balls drop in front or anywhere near them.

Diaz Will Be Sweet

The last person we talk about may not be a total shocker, but he is not the most known closer in baseball. None other than our fireballin’ closer Edwin Diaz.

As soon as we knew who Edwin Diaz was, we knew what his repertoire was all about. A fastball that made you question whether the radar gun was broken or not and a slider that had most hitters spinning like a top.

But 2017 will be his first full season as the Mariners closer, so I believe that him getting a full year on the job will only make his stats that much better.

As a part-time closer, Diaz had a 2.14 ERA with 94 strikeouts and 16 walks. God knows what he can do when he gets a full season closing games.

These guys will not only be helping the Mariners get that coveted World Series title, they will also be a great addition to anyone’s Fantasy team.

