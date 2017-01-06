Mariners Continue Big Day, Trade RHP Karns For OF Dyson

The Mariners waited, and waited, and waited so more to negotiate deals that GM Jerry Dipoto thought would best help the M’s win in 2017. He quickly followed up the trade of Seth Smith for Yovani Gallardo with a deal that brings in Smith’s replacement, Jarrod Dyson, in exchange for Nathan Karns.

Dipoto made a straight-forward deal with the Kansas City Royals to ship righty, Nathan Karns in a swap for the speedy, skilled outfielder, Dyson.

What Dyson lacks in power, he makes up for with athleticism and quickness.

His one or two home runs falls about a dozen or so shy of what Smith provided, but Dyson steals around thirty bases a year, something Smith could only dream of doing.

Dipoto is very pleased with his acquisition, saying:

To Dipoto’s point, aside from stealing more than two dozen bases per season, Dyson is not shy to make an outstanding play in the outfield, whether by diving, leaping or sliding.

In his career, he is .981% defender, mostly in right, but he is more than capable to play center or even left when needed.

In 2016 he had eleven outfield assists, which was as many as Leonys Martin, tying them for tenth place in the league for that statistic.

The addition of Dyson immediately makes the Mariners one of the top five base-stealing teams with Martin and Jean Segura.

The trio has the capability of racking up one hundred base thefts, which alone put the M’s in the top half of the league for stolen bags.

All in all, Dyson’s ability in the field and on the basepaths furthers the Mariners transformation into a fleet-footed team.

Yet, the Mariners still maintain enough for power on the roster to be feared at the plate, making them one of the most well-rounded offensive teams in baseball.

