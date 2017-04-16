Watch: Marcell Ozuna climbs wall to make incredible catch, preserves no-hitter
Miami Marlins outfielder Marcell Ozuna robbed Wilmer Flores and the Mets of extra bases and their first hit on Sunday afternoon.
Ozuna climbed the wall for a ridiculous catch in left field as Dan Straily held New York hitless for the first five innings of the game.
Had to do a double take on this incredible catch by Marcell Ozuna to rob Wilmer Flores of a home run #Marlins pic.twitter.com/uWsuFPKrYP
— Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) April 16, 2017
Ozuna is having a strong series against the Mets with two home runs and five RBIs on the weekend.
