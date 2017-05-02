Manny Machado blasts Red Sox organization in profanity-laden tirade

Baltimore Orioles star Manny Machado went on a profanity-laden tirade after the Red Sox 5–2 victory on Tuesday night.

In the top of the first inning, Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale's first pitch to Machado was thrown behind his legs in what was retaliation for Orioles pitcher Dylan Bundy hitting Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts on Monday night. Betts getting drilled was retaliation for Boston reliever Matt Barnes throwing at Machado's head the previous Sunday, which was retaliation for Machado's hard slide that injured Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia.

Umpire D.J. Reyburn issued a warning to both benches. Orioles manager Buck Showalter went out to discuss the matter with Reyburn. No one was ejected from the game.

After Tuesday's game Machado said that MLB needs to do something about a pitcher throwing 100 miles per hout at a batter's head and reminded them, “I have a bat” and could go after the pitcher, according to Mike Girardi of CSN New England.

“I lost all respect for that organization,” Machado told reporters.

Sale responded to Machado's suggestion after the game as well.

“Whatever, man,” he said. “Not losing sleep tonight.

