Mahtook hits game-ending single to lift Tigers over ChiSox (Sep 15, 2017)

DETROIT (AP) Mikie Mahtook hit a game-ending RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting the Detroit Tigers over the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Friday night to end a six-game skid.

Former Tigers reliever Al Alburquerque (0-2) walked Jeimer Candelario with one out in the ninth, and Aaron Bummer walked Tyler Collins with two outs. White Sox manager Rick Renteria brought in his third pitcher of the inning, Juan Minaya, who uncorked a wild pitch to move the runners to second and third.

Mahtook then hit a 3-2 pitch up the middle for his first career walk-off hit.

Shane Greene (4-3) blew a save for Detroit, but got the win after 1 1/3 innings of relief.