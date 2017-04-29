Maeda strong over 7 innings, Dodgers beat Phillies 5-3 (Apr 28, 2017)

LOS ANGELES (AP) Kenta Maeda found his form during seven solid innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 Friday night.

Maeda (2-2) entered with an 8.05 ERA and had failed to reach the sixth inning in any of his four previous starts.

The second year right-hander struck out a season-high eight and limited Philadelphia to five hits, a walk and two runs as Los Angeles snapped the Phillies’ six-game winning streak.

The Phillies pushed a run across in the eighth against two relievers, but Kenley Jansen struck out the side in the ninth for his sixth save.

Jerad Eickhoff (0-2) gave up nine hits and five runs. It was the first time Eickhoff had given up more than three runs in his last 13 starts.

Freddy Galvis extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a two-run double to right in the third inning giving the Phillies a 2-0 lead.

Justin Turner extended his career-long hitting streak to 14 games – the longest active hitting streak in the majors – with a first-inning single. Turner had three hits, and his two-run double in the sixth extended the Dodgers’ lead to 5-2.

Enrique Hernandez’s two-out double in the fourth tied the game at 2 and Yasmani Grandal’s RBI sacrifice fly gave Los Angeles a 3-2 lead in the fifth.

Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig was given his first game off of the season.

Two-time Olympic medalist and former UCLA softball standout Natasha Watley threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The postgame fireworks show was cancelled due to the high winds.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: Manager Pete Mackanin said he’s not going to rush veteran Howie Kendrick (right abdominal strain) back to the lineup. ”We’re going to be cautious before we activate him.”

Dodgers: Manager Dave Roberts said OF Joc Pederson (strained right groin) ”is running and taking swings and looks good.” He could return next Friday at San Diego.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Zach Eflin (0-0, 2.25) will make his third start of the season Saturday. He last pitched seven innings and gave up three hits and one run in a no decision against Atlanta on April 23.

Dodgers: RHP Brandon McCarthy (3-0, 2.25) will make his third career start against the Phillies. He is 0-1 against Philadelphia with 17 strikeouts. McCarthy last pitched vs Philly on April 27, 2014 as a member of the Arizona Diamondbacks and lost a 2-0 decision.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

