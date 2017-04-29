Madison Bumgarner’s dirt-bike accident will sideline him longer than expected

Giants ace Madison Bumgarner will not need surgery, but he also will not pitch again until after the All-Star break.

Bumgarner, injured while riding a dirt bike on an off day two weeks ago, has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain in the AC joint of his pitching shoulder, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The initial timetable for his return was 6-8 weeks, but the left-handed ace will need more time to rehab.

The four-time All-Star and 2014 World Series MVP certainly will be missed, as San Francisco is off to a 9-15 start and already finds itself six games behind the NL West-leading Colorado Rockies.

In four starts this season, Bumgarner is 0-3 but has a 3.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 28 strikeouts (in 27 innings). Barring something shocking, the injury certainly snap his streak of six consecutive seasons with at least 31 starts and 200 innings pitched.

