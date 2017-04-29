Madison Bumgarner to miss three months due to Grade 2 AC joint sprain

San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner is expected to miss three months due to a Grade 2 AC joint sprain that he sustained in a dirt-biking accident on April 20 in Colorado.

Bumgarner is expected to return after the July 10-13 All-Star Break. He started rehab for the injury on Friday and will not require surgery.

Bumgarner is in the final year of a five-year deal worth $35 million. He is 0–3 with a 3.00 ERA in his four starts for 2017.

– Chris Chavez

This article originally appeared on

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!