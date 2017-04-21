Madison Bumgarner lands on DL after dirt bike accident

DENVER (AP) Giants ace left-hander Madison Bumgarner was placed on the disabled list for the first time in his big league career Friday after a dirt bike accident that sent him to a hospital with bruised ribs and a sprained joint in his pitching shoulder.

San Francisco announced Bumgarner’s injury Friday, a day after the accident occurred during an off day in Colorado. The Giants said Bumgarner is out of the hospital and resting at the team hotel. He is scheduled to be re-evaluated next week.

”I think the main thing is you have to be grateful he’s not hurt worse than he is,” Giants catcher Buster Posey said. ”I don’t know the timetable, I’m not sure anybody does. Just thankful he’s not hurt any worse.”

Also Friday, manager Bruce Bochy rejoined the team. Bochy missed a two-game series at Kansas City following a heart procedure.

The 27-year-old Bumgarner, the 2014 World Series MVP, is 0-3 with a 3.00 ERA in four 2017 starts.

Bumgarner has received just five total runs of support in his first four starts, including one run or none in three of them – and he homered twice to drive in two of those.

”We ought to just look forward and go out and play hard baseball and hopefully he’ll be back before too long,” Posey said.

San Francisco recalled right-hander Chris Stratton from Triple-A Sacramento to fill the roster spot.

AP Baseball Writer Janie McCauley contributed to this report.

