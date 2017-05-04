Los Angeles Dodgers: The Cody Bellinger Conundrum

The Los Angeles Dodgers are getting healthy, and it’s causing a bit of a roster crunch. What should they do with top prospect Cody Bellinger?

If you have watched the Los Angeles Dodgers play over the past 10 days you’ve had a chance to check out the sweet swing of top prospect first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger. If you have not do yourself a favor and check out some highlights of him.

All the 21 year old has done is rake since he came up. Going into last night, Bellinger was hitting .345 with a 1.061 OPS, two homers and five RBI in his first eight big league games.

The problem is roster space, in that the Dodgers won’t really have a spot for him coming up this weekend. Joc Pederson should be back on Friday and Logan Forsythe is on the mend as well. The Dodgers are in a nice spot with having too many quality hitters and not enough spots for them.

But will Cody be sent down Friday?

“There’s nothing set in stone,” Roberts said. “Anyone who’s followed our club over the past year and a half, knows things change daily – or hourly. “Cody’s done everything he can that he wants to continue this opportunity. Tip your hat to him for the way he plays the game. … A lot can happen between now and Friday and even with that we have not made a final decision.”

The Dodgers do have some options though. They could go to 12 pitchers instead of the 13 they currently carry. They could send down Andrew Toles as well but he may go for Pederson when he comes back.

Even if Bellinger gets sent down, I would expect to see him back at some point this year for the club.

“Cody’s done a great job. Cody’s played well – offensively, defensively,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “There’s definitely a spark that he’s contributed to our club. Tonight, he had another good night at the plate. Every time we take the field, he seems to do something to help you win. To me, that’s the mark of a winning player.”

Bellinger could find himself platooning with Yasiel Puig in right field with Pederson coming back, even with Puig off to a decent start so far.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have done an excellent job becoming possibly the deepest team in the majors, with talent up and down the roster. To me, Bellinger is one of their best 25 and deserves the chance to continue to remain in the show. It’s about putting together the best roster you can and the Dodgers need to have Bellinger as a part of that.

