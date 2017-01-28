Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Ike Davis to Minor League Deal

Although it has been years since Ike Davis was considered a burgeoning star with the New York Mets, he is still an intriguing player. The Los Angeles Dodgers will be the latest club to give the 29 year old first baseman a look, signing him to a minor league contract.

Early during his time with the New York Mets, Ike Davis appeared to be a future star. He had an excellent beginning to his career, but saw his progress sidetracked due to a severe ankle injury and a case of Valley Fever. After hitting 32 home runs in 2012, along with a disappointing .227/.308/.492 batting line, Davis has only reached the double digit mark in one season since.

Nonetheless, his early success, power potential, and status as a former top prospect have made him an intriguing talent. Since the 2014 season, five different organizations have taken a chance on Davis, hoping that he can once again be that player he had been. The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to be the sixth team to do so, as they have signed the first baseman to a minor league contract.

#Dodgers sign 1B Ike Davis and RHP Brandon Morrow to minor league deals. — Matt Eddy (@MattEddyBA) January 27, 2017

It is a deal that makes sense for the Dodgers, as it gives them veteran depth at the AAA level behind Adrian Gonzalez. However, it may be fair to wonder if Davis have anything left that would allow him to contribute at the Major League level.

Since the start of the 2014 season, Davis has displayed a solid batting eye, but little else. In 681 plate appearances, he has 87 walks and just 127 strikeouts, as he continues to make contact at a solid rate. Yet, that is coupled with a .231/.327/.361 batting line and just 14 home runs. Last season, Davis had 15 mediocre plate appearances with the Yankees, getting three hits ans striking out five times.

And yet, there is still that early potential. He has been a solid bat against right handed pitching in the past, and was a solid power threat not too long ago. Should something happen to Gonzalez, he and Darin Ruf could form a platoon to get the Dodgers through a couple of weeks.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are not going to rely upon Ike Davis to carry their team, or to really contribute at a Major League level. On a minor league signing, however, he is a gamble worth taking.

This article originally appeared on