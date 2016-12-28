Los Angeles Dodgers Rumors: Return of Joe Blanton Still Possible?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have already brought closer Kenley Jansen back on a five-year, $80 million deal. However, Joe Blanton, another important and far less expensive piece of last year’s bullpen, remains on the free agent market.

In 2012, the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired then-starting pitcher Joe Blanton from the Philadelphia Phillies. Blanton went just 2-4 with a 4.99 ERA over 10 starts for the Dodgers that season.

Blanton went on to have another tough season with the Los Angeles Angels the following year. After being released by the Angels in the spring of 2014, Blanton signed a minor league deal with the Oakland Athletics, but retired shortly thereafter.

However, Blanton eventually came out of retirement. He has been very effective over the past two seasons, working mostly as a reliever. Over a combined 36 games with the Kansas City Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates in 2015, Blanton went 7-2 with a 2.84 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP.

Blanton later signed a reported $4 million deal with the Dodgers for the 2016 season. His second stint in Dodger Blue worked out much better than the first.

Through 80 innings pitched, the setup man went 7-2 with a 2.48 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 9.0 K/9. Blanton’s 0.9 fWAR ranked second among Dodgers relievers, trailing only Kenley Jansen, who put up a stellar mark of 3.2. Though Jansen was clearly the star, Blanton was still a major contributor to a Dodgers bullpen that posted an MLB-best 3.35 ERA in 2016.

Blanton is now a free agent once again. As many top-tier bullpen arms have now been signed, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN is reporting that interest in the 36-year-old Blanton is “picking up.” Crasnick also reports that a return to the Dodgers remains a “possibility.”

Interest in Joe Blanton is picking up now that several elite relievers have gone off the board. Return to #Dodgers a possibility. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) December 27, 2016

This offseason, the Dodgers have been able to retain a couple of huge pieces, bringing back third baseman Justin Turner and starting pitcher Rich Hill. They were also able to sign Jansen, their excellent homegrown closer.

One of the best closers in the game in recent years, Jansen was awarded a five-year, $80 million deal to stay in Los Angeles. For all intents and purposes, his deal was just about on par with the five-year, $86 million contract the New York Yankees dished out for Aroldis Chapman.

For as good as he is, Jansen could still use some company in the Dodgers bullpen. If the Dodgers believe that he can duplicate the success he has enjoyed over the past two seasons, Blanton might be a nice complement as a setup man once again.

