Dodgers hitters’ sweet gesture shows Kenley Jansen they haven’t forgotten him

The red-hot Dodgers have won six consecutive games, outscoring the Cubs and Cardinals by a 39-12 margin over that span. As a result, Los Angeles is back atop the NL West, which they have won the past four seasons.

The only downside to their domination? Closer Kenley Jansen hasn’t pitched in a save situation since May 18 – when he picked up his only save this month.

Jansen’s teammates, specifically Yasiel Puig, obviously feel guilty, so they decided to make it up to their underused stopper. After Tuesday’s 9-4 win over St. Louis, they filled his locker with a ton of candy and snacks (and, hopefully, a toothbrush or two), along with a written apology:

Sorry for not giving you any save opportunities @kenleyjansen74 #WeLoveYou Sincerely, Dodgers Bats pic.twitter.com/MPAM243wWL — Yasiel Puig (@YasielPuig) May 31, 2017

And Jansen clearly appreciated the sentiment:

Thanks for the snacks, guys. @dodgers – First place 💪🏽👍🏽Love, Kenleys pic.twitter.com/iq0CTXCjg5 — Kenley Jansen (@kenleyjansen74) May 31, 2017

Jansen still has been dominant this season, posting a 1.42 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and incredible 16.1 K/9 ratio. However, he has only eight saves to show for it – a season after earning a career-best 47.

