Los Angeles Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu placed on 10-Day DL

After missing nearly two years due to injuries, Hyun-Jin Ryu returned to the Dodgers rotation. However, after just five starts, Ryu finds himself back on the disabled list.

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced they were placing Hyun-Jin Ryu on the 10-day disabled list due to a hip contusion, reports J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group. Ryu’s last start was on Sunday, April 30, against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ryu pitched 5.1 innings, gave up three hits but also struck out nine batters. The Dodgers won, 5-3, and gave Ryu his first win of the season.

This season marks the return of Ryu. He had missed the entire 2015 season due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. He made one start in 2016 but was placed on the disabled list again, this time with an elbow injury.

So far in 2017, Ryu is off to an amazing start considering he has missed nearly two full seasons. In 26.2 innings pitched, Ryu is posting a 4.05 ERA and 4.90 FIP, and he has struck out 29 batters. In five starts, his strikeout rate is 25.9 percent, the highest of his career.

With Hyun-Jin Ryu on the DL, the Dodgers have called up relief pitcher Josh Fields to take Ryu’s roster spot. The 31-year-old Fields has pitched seven innings this year with 15.4 K/9 and 1.3 BB/9.

Placing Ryu on the DL does not hurt the Dodgers. Per Hoornstra:

Dodgers have an off-day Thursday and can go back to a five-man rotation for the next turn. #10dayDL — J.P. Hoornstra (@jphoornstra) May 1, 2017

Ryu signed with Los Angeles in 2012. The Dodgers posted a $25.7 million fee for the rights to negotiate with Scott Boras, Ryu’s agent. Prior to signing with Los Angeles, Ryu spent seven years in the Korean Baseball Organization.

Ryu was signed by the Dodgers for six years and $36 million. He did have an opt-out clause if he had pitched 750 innings in his first five years with Los Angeles. To date, Ryu has only pitched 375.1 innings with the Dodgers. His contract is up in 2018.

