Los Angeles Dodgers: Blister Lands Rich Hill on Disabled List

After only one start in 2017, the Los Angeles Dodgers have placed pitcher Rich Hill on the 10-day disabled list. As you can probably guess, the cause is once again a blister on his throwing hand.

Since Hill made his triumphant leap from journeyman to an ace MLB pitcher, blisters have held him back. Hill was limited to just 20 starts last season. However, when healthy, he was incredibly effective.

Hill finished the 2016 season with the Dodgers after beginning it with the Oakland Athletics. He combined to post a 2.12 ERA while finishing with a 12-5 record. This was good enough to land him a big three-year deal with the Dodgers over the offseason worth a little less than $50 million in total.

The Dodgers knew what they were getting when the deal was signed. It’s probably one of the big reasons why starting pitching depth was a priority in the offseason. For 20 amazing starts, the Dodgers were willing to sacrifice the strong chance Hill misses the other dozen.

To replace Hill on the roster, the Dodgers have recalled Josh Fields from Triple-A. Alex Wood, who was relegated to bullpen duties to begin the season, is the frontrunner to start in Hill’s place on Monday.

Unfortunately, Julio Urias is not in the conversation to find his spot on the Dodgers. Their somewhat peculiar plan to ease him into action for the 2017 season will keep him in the minor leagues until further notice.

Since Hill is expected to make a swift recovery, there’s no reason to believe the Dodgers will end up doing anything drastic. Even after Wood and Urias, there’s still Scott Kazmir to consider once he returns from his own ailment.

Losing Hill is still big for the Dodgers even with their reinforcements in place. The veteran southpaw won his first game of the season versus the San Diego Padres this past week in a 75-pitch effort over five innings.

As cautious as the Dodgers are with Urias’ young arm, they may plan to treat Hill’s as if it’s even more fragile. After joining them last year, Hill has only reached the 90-pitch mark once for Los Angeles. He was infamously lifted after 89 pitches in one of his first starts for the Dodgers with a perfect game intact against the Miami Marlins. This level of care could mean several 10-day disabled list stints for Hill throughout the year. The postseason is practically a given for the Dodgers. It’s the playoffs when they will need him most.

