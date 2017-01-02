Los Angeles Angels: The bromance of Mike Scioscia and Billy Eppler

The Los Angeles Angels are looking to compete in the upcoming season. The team is on the same page heading into Spring Training.

The Los Angeles Angels are turning things around in the AL West. They’re doing so by upgrading key areas of the infield and outfield with solid defensive players. The Angels should win more than 74 games next season. The starting rotation will look somewhat better, but not as strong as it should be. Most importantly, Mike Trout will be healthy and ready to go.

The only question mark heading into Spring Training will be the status of Albert Pujols. Pujols underwent surgery to amend his right plantar fascia at last season’s end. The expected recovery time is said to be four months. As a result, Pujols should be ready to resume his DH duties come April.

One key element heading into this season is the budding bromance of Mike Scioscia and Billy Eppler. These two guys really like each other, which is a great thing. We all know that Scioscia is a bit stubborn in his ways. If you don’t believe me, ask Jerry Dipoto.

The fallout of Dipoto and Sosh became a finger pointing contest. More importantly, Angels owner Arte Moreno looked like an evil warlord who only listened to Sosh according to Dipoto. However, once the smoke cleared, the Angels had to find a GM that could work with Sosh.

So far, Eppler has been that guy. He’s rebuilding the team and doing it with Sosh’s blessing and confidence. Eppler has yet to directly tackle to dreaded task of improving the Angels farm system, which is among the worst in the league. However, both Sosh and Eppler are on the same page. That alone, is a huge deal for the future of the Los Angeles Angels.

Naturally, when you and your boss get along, the work relationship is better. When you have a great relationship with those you work with, it makes the workplace a little less awful. I personally have had some decent bosses and other that were down right infuriating. This is true in all cases as well as sports. It’s better to like the people you work with, if you don’t, you either have to address it directly or move on the way Dipoto did.

The relationship between Sosh and Eppler directly effects this teams chances of success. With these two guys on the same page, it gives the Angels less stress within the ranks. The mood within the clubhouse can live and die by managerial relationships.

There is plenty of excitement stemming from the Angels offseason moves. They’ve spent wisely and have also upgraded key positions. As of now, it’s unclear if the Angels are done making moves or if we can expect more before Spring Training.

The Angels are likely to stand with Scioscia following the 2018 season. There’s no doubt he’s headed for the Hall Of Fame. The Scioscia, Eppler bromance is going to be prevalent throughout the 2017 season. They both believe the Angels can contend this season, that confidence will trickle down from the staff to the players.

