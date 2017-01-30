Los Angeles Angels sign RHP Bud Norris to Minor League Deal

The Los Angeles Angels apparently aren’t finished retooling the lineup. They brought in an eight-year vet for Spring Training.

The Los Angeles Angels signed Bud Norris to a deal with an invitation to Spring Training. This news was first broke by Jeff Passan via Twitter. This marks the second player for the Los Angeles Dodgers that the Angels have picked up. However, in the case of Norris, he’ll have to compete with J.C. Ramirez, Alex Meyer, and others to earn a spot on the Angels roster in the regular season.

Want your voice heard? Join the Halo Hangout team!

Last season, Norris went 3-of-3 with an ERA of 6.54 for the Dodgers. He pitched in just 42 innings, the lowest of his eight-year career. It is because of these numbers, I wouldn’t expect for Norris to make the starting rotation. However, he will provide strength in the bullpen.

Now that the Angels have the infield and outfield lineup they want, it appears they are looking to tweak the pitching staff before Spring Training. This only further dictates the narrative that the Angels are looking to contend this season. Keep in mind, Norris isn’t someone I would boast about widely. However, a savvy veteran such as Norris could help in the clubhouse with the younger guys.

There is no clear-cut method to the madness of the offseason for Billy Eppler. In fact, a lot of the signings have come out of left field (no pun intended). Still, the Angels are making moves and that alone counts for something. The fans, like me, are hopeful these moves translate in wins for the Angels this season.

The terms of this deal have not been announced as of yet. Stay with Halo Hangout for the latest.

This article originally appeared on