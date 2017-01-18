Los Angeles Angels sign Kole Calhoun to a three-year extension

The Los Angeles Angels avoided arbitration with five eligible players recently. Today the Angels inked Kole Calhoun to a three-year deal.

The Los Angeles Angels signed Kole Calhoun to a three-year extension worth $26 million. The extension will include a club option for the 2020 season. The same season that Mike Trout will also become a free agent. This comes just five days after the Angels and Calhoun agreed to a one-year 6.35 $million deal.

Calhoun has been a vital part of the Angels since his inception in 2012. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the 8th round of the 2010 MLB Draft. The Arizona native has become a core part of what the Angels are building.

Calhoun, last season, hit .271 with 18 homers. He also posted a .348 OBP, which is the best of his career.

The Angels signing Calhoun helps solidify them in the outfield. Calhoun playing alongside Mike Trout and the platoon of Cameron Maybin and Ben Revere will be one of the best outfields in the MLB.

Calhoun’s numbers have dipped this season versus last season. This is due to a core muscle issue that hounded him this season. He underwent surgery to repair the muscle at last season’s end. He has been fully cleared for baseball activity according to General Manager Billy Eppler.

With Calhoun fully healthy and ready for 2017, this adds to the excitement of next season. The Angels will need Calhoun’s glove and bat next season. Now that he’s paid, he can focus on baseball and help the Angels to a postseason appearance.

