Los Angeles Angels: Should they be worried about Pujols in 2017?

The Los Angeles Angels recently agreed to a two-year deal with corner infielder Luis Valbuena. The deal is still pending according to Fox Reporter Ken Rosenthal. The deal comes as a precaution, due to the uncertainty of Albert Pujols’ injury status, per Rosenthal.

Albert Pujols, 37, has a chance to miss the first part of the 2017 season, as he continues to recover from his offseason surgery. His surgery took place on Dec. 2, and the recovery time ranges around four months. If everything goes as planned, he should make it back for Opening Day, but could the signing of free-agent Luis Valbuena mean Pujols won’t be ready by then?

After an injury-plagued 2016 season, the Angels can’t afford more injuries in 2017. Missing one of their main pieces creates a huge hole in their lineup. Sure Valbuena is a great fill-in player, but he is no Pujols. More than likely, Valbuena will become the everyday third baseman next season for the Angels.

Last season, Pujols finished fourth in baseball with 119 RBI. He batted .268 with 31 home runs. As he continues to grow older, Pujols production stays consistent. It’s simple, take Pujols out of the lineup and it becomes a lot weaker. Thus, the Angels should be concerned if the power hitter misses even the first few weeks.

If Pujols is ready to go when the season begins, he’ll more than likely DH. The Angels best bet is to DH him and platoon Valbuena and C.J. Cron at first base. Valbuena could also split some time with third baseman Yunel Escobar.

In 9 years, Valbuena has played for four different teams. He has a career bWAR of 8.9. In 90 games last season, Valbuena hit 13 home runs, knocked in 40 runs and batted .260. As a left-handed hitter, Valbuena is best served to face right-handers on the mound.

The worst fear for the Angels is missing Pujols bat in the lineup, altogether. That would mean Cron and Valbuena both have to start. The two would be best served in platoon situations and not everyday guys.

The Angels already have question marks surrounding their starting rotation. They don’t need questions with their lineup, as well.

This article originally appeared on