Watch the Angels miraculously score 7 runs in bottom of ninth to beat the Mariners

The Los Angeles Angels ended the weekend with a bang on Sunday by scoring a touchdown in the bottom of the ninth inning to overcome a 9-3 deficit and escape with a 10-9 victory. (Watch the action above).

The Angels batted around in a rally that started with Albert Pujols slugging a solo home run to center then walk-single-walk drip-drip-drip until Seattle manager Scott Servais tried to extinguish the flame with closer Edwin Diaz, who recorded a groundout and a swinging strikeout before unraveling. The rally culminated in a Pujols single that scored two runs and, finally, Cliff Pennington ripping a single to deep right that scored Mike Trout.

All in all, just a surreal ninth inning scene for the Angels, who scored a series sweep and improved to 5-2 in the young season. And also, folks, this is why you never leave early to “beat the traffic.”

