Los Angeles Angels: Possible Trades for Mike Trout

Being the best player in baseball isn’t easy, especially on a losing franchise. Since Mike Trout’s arrival to the big leagues he has won two MVPs, yet no playoff games. With the worst farm system in MLB, it has increasingly been speculated whether or not the Los Angeles Angels would dish out their franchise player.

Mike Trout has been truly historic in his first several years in the big leagues. Trout has been in the running for the MVP award every year, and has posted video game numbers. Aside from his 40-game appearance in his 2011 debut season due to a late call-up, Trout has managed to play a full season’s worth of games every year. Never missing more than five games, Trout has not only played great baseball, but has been lucky enough to remain healthy. At a time when sports injuries are so prevalent, the superstar has been able to avoid injury.

It is quite phenomenal the amount of success Trout has had in his career. Despite playing a total of four whole seasons, Trout leads all of MLB in WAR – according to Fangraphs – since 2010. That’s without an entire two seasons’ worth of games. Heck, if you look at the best overall WAR since 2000 he ranks 20th, and that’s coming up against guys who had many more years to play. All this success has made us baseball fans numb to him, and perhaps the biggest discussion surrounding Trout is whether or not he should be dealt.

Before anything else: No, I don’t think the Angels will actually deal Trout, but they definitely could. They seem to be trying to build a winner around him, but with a lack of depth and injury problems it has been hard to maintain that talent. That is why it has been suggested to trade Trout to instantly put their farm system on the radar. However, here are three teams that could make this deal without leaving significant holes in their systems. So let’s do some fantasy booking and pick apart those deals.

Boston Red Sox:

The Red Sox are probably the least likely of these three to ever deal for Trout, as they have already taken a significant hit in trading for Chris Sale. However, to be quite honest the Red Sox could even afford to bring in Trout as of right now if they really wanted to. It is uncertain what the Angels’ asking price would be, but all three of these teams have the tools to get it done. The Red Sox could very well secure Mike Trout’s talents for Fenway Park, and that would be scary.

To get a deal of this magnitude done, obviously each of these teams will be giving up a lot. The first name that would undoubtedly be dealt is young outfielder Andrew Benintendi. Benintendi ranks fifth in MLB.com’s prospect ratings and is the number one ranked outfielder. Also traded along with Benintendi would be number one left-handed pitching prospect Jason Groome, who ranks 31st overall. You could argue that the Angels would even also ask for third base prospect Rafael Devers, who is 16th overall. That would clean out the Red Sox farm of their only top 100 prospects. However, Dave Dombroski doesn’t seem afraid to dish out prospects.

Trading Benintendi would open up left field for Trout to parole, as his speed and weaker arm seems fit for left field. However, this isn’t all I would ask for if I was the Angels. After acquiring Chris Sale, the Red Sox can afford to dish out arms. I would ask for either David Price, Rick Porcello or youngster Eduardo Rodriguez. With so much young talent already being acquired, it would be better to secure Price or Porcello to be the ace of Anaheim’s rotation.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Mike Trout wouldn’t really have to move, as the Dodgers are right down the freeway from his current home with the Angels. While I see pride being the primary reason this deal doesn’t happen, the Dodgers do have the assets to acquire Trout. Adding Corey Seager to the deal seems like a no-brainer to acquire Trout, but I think the Dodgers can do it without throwing Seager into the mix. Will this deal get done? Probably not, as the Dodgers are banking on their farm to succeed in the future, but it is possible.

First, a pair of pitching prospects would be dealt to the Angels. Julio Urias and Jose De Leon would have to be included in this deal, and would instantly boost the Angels’ pitching staff. De Leon may not be a star yet next season, but Julio Urias is showing signs of breaking out and could do so this year. Along with those two, first base prospect Cody Bellinger would need to be in the mix. Bellinger is ranked 32nd, and can play first or the outfield. Also, a big league talent needs to be added. The two most logical trade chips would be Yasiel Puig or Yasmani Grandal, though Grandal seems more likely.

The Angels need a catcher and would get that with the power-hitting Grandal. Grandal led catchers in home runs last season, and is still progressing at and behind the plate. Grandal would instantly start, along with Urias and possibly De Leon. Bellinger could patrol the outfield as early as 2017 or play first, allowing the Angels to trade C.J. Cron for even more young talent. While the Red Sox deal definitely seems more enticing, this could also be a possibility.

Chicago White Sox

The White Sox could essentially flip Chris Sale and Adam Eaton for Mike Trout by dealing away all they gained this offseason. While it isn’t really the wisest move after building a powerhouse farm, the White Sox certainly could do it. Bringing in Trout would allow them to tempt Jose Abreu, Todd Frazier and Jose Quintana to stick around for a while. Then the White Sox could entice future free agents to come to Chicago and build a dynasty in the making. While all three of these deals seem like video game talk, the White Sox definitely have the tools to get this done.

In a deal for Trout, Chicago would likely clean out their farm. Yoan Moncada is a no-brainer, along with the other former Red Sox prospect Michael Kopech. Also in the mix would be Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez, who were sent to Chicago from the Nationals via the Adam Eaton trade. Right there the Angels have acquired four top-40 propsects and could build their future around that. They don’t need to win right away, but Giolito and Moncada could instantly produce at the big league level. Give Lopez about half a season and Kopech untill 2018 and the Angels could have a solid core to build around.

All of these trades seem crazy and far-fetched, I know. However, I think they are all in the realm of possibility as they would give the Angels a good return for Trout. Will any of these happen? Probably not, as the Angels want to keep the only thing still drawing fans to their stadium.

If Trout were to be dealt, it likely wouldn’t be until 2019-20 when Trout is the ripe old age of 28. Then, he will only have a year or two left on his contract, and if the Angels still aren’t winning then it makes sense to sacrifice one or two seasons for future success. However, the Angels still have time to give Trout the supporting cast he needs – but the option of trading him is definitely out there.

