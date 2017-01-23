Los Angeles Angels Position Group Outlook: Corner Infield and DH

The Los Angeles Angels are nearing Spring Training. With the roster coming into shape, it’s time to evaluate the team by position group.

This is the first of a five part series where I will evaluate the 25-man roster and top prospects of the Los Angeles Angels.

Starters

Designated Hitter- Albert Pujols, R/R

First Base- C.J. Cron, R/R

Third Base- Yunel Escobar, R/R

This is one of the position groups with the most intrigue coming up this season. C.J. Cron is slotted in as the starting first baseman. Albert Pujols is only getting older and as a result, he is going to be the team’s designated hitter once again this season.

When playing without a DH, Cron will most likely be used as a pinch hitter. Cron was beginning to come on strong last year before breaking his hand, missing the rest of the season. He has proven to be an above-average defender with more range each season in the big leagues.

Cron slots nicely into the fifth spot in the order as well. If Cron can stay healthy this season, he has all the potential to post his best season in the majors.

Pujols is continuing his quest against father time. He will be playing in his 17th MLB season. Pujols has fought off injury to become one of the Angels’ best hitters. Pujols was lights out, driving in 119 runs, his most as a Halo.

On the opposite side of Cron is Yunel Escobar. In his first season as a Halo, he proved his worth, hitting .304 at the top of the lineup for the Angels.

He fills the need of a lead-off man as well for the Angels. Escobar is a mediocre fielder at best, but his liability on defense is hidden by Andrelton Simmons’ pure magic at shortstop. Billy Eppler traded a promising young arm in Trevor Gott for Escobar, and that seems to be working well so far for the team.

If the Angels hope to contend at all this season, Escobar will have to continue to get on base for Kole Calhoun, Mike Trout, and Pujols to drive him in.

The Bench

Jefry Marte, 1B/3B/DH, R/R

Kaleb Cowart, 3B, S/R

Luis Valbuena, 3B/1B, L/R

The Angels bench for these positions is going to be relatively strong going into Spring Training. This is due to the amount of talent in the clubhouse. Jefry Marte is an above average ballplayer in limited time last year, hitting both for power and contact. He can also play corner infield and outfield very well too. The Angels should be happy to have him on their bench and expect him to play nearly every position on the field this season.

Kaleb Cowart was once thought to be the future at third for the Angels. While that does not seem to be the case anymore, due to the offseason moves the Angels made. However, the kid could develop into a strong ballplayer. He is a player to keep an eye on, as the Angels will be sure to give him plenty of opportunities throughout Spring Training.

Luis Valbuena was an under-the-radar signing. However, it was the kind of signing that the Angels will need to make if they want to contend this year. Valbuena played for the rival Astros last season. Hitting 134 home runs with a .260 batting average in 90 games, he brings much need balance to the Angels bench. As a result, the Angels finally have a bench player who hits left-handed and does it well. If Escobar struggles this year, Valbuena could steal some work against right-handed pitchers.

Prospects to Know

Matt Thaiss, 1B/DH, L/R,

The Angels have only one corner infield prospect in their Top 30. Luckily, it’s the number one overall prospect, Matt Thaiss. Thaiss was drafted in the first round in 2016. So far, he has proven to be worth the high pick.

He is hitting for power, hitting for average, he is just plain hitting. Originally playing as a catcher in college, he has spent all his time at first base or as a designated hitter. However, due to the first and third position being locked, Thaiss most likely won’t contribute this year. However, if he has a strong year in the minors could mean a 2018 debut for the young ballplayer.

