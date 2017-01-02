Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout Receives Football at Eagles Game

Baseball players provide fans in attendance with souvenirs all throughout the season. Whether it’s a home run or foul ball, an autograph or player’s equipment, fans become jovial whenever a souvenir comes their way. At a Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday, it was Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout’s turn to get a souvenir.

Unlike baseball players, football players don’t get many opportunities to supply fans with souvenirs. Occasionally, a fan in the front row near the end zone gets a football.

Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout is no stranger when it comes to souvenirs. During his six years in the league, Trout has hit 168 home runs into the stands for fans to fight over.

On Sunday though, Trout was on the opposite end of the situation. Trout, born and raised in Millville, New Jersey is a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles’ fan. He attended the Dallas Cowboys and Eagles game. Eagles’ quarterback Carson Wentz tossed a 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz. After the touchdown, Wentz grabbed the ball from Ertz, ran to the front row seats behind the end zone and handed the ball to Trout.

Clearly pumped from the touchdown and receiving the ball, Trout pounded his chest and was all smiles following the Wentz hand off. Trout also watched his Eagles finish the season strong, as they went on to beat the NFC’s No. 1 team 27-13.

Trout and Wentz had previous connections before Sunday. According to multiple sites, the two athletes went hunting together in New Jersey last Friday.

Trout also bought a pair of Nikes for each member of the Eagles that wears the brand, according to ESPN reporter Zach Berman.

Mike Trout gave shoes to every player on the Eagles who wear Nikes: pic.twitter.com/CmhtkFQSY2 — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) December 28, 2016

Now that the Eagles’ season is officially over, Wentz and Trout should have some free time to spend together. And who knows, maybe in the 2017 baseball season, Wentz can attend an Angels’ game, so Trout can toss him a baseball.

