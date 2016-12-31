Los Angeles Angels forgotten man Jefry Marte
David Rice/FanSided via Halo Hangout Fansided
The Los Angeles Angels made a bunch of moves last off-season to acquire players that were left unprotected and virtually unwanted in hopes of finding a few gems. They did find one in utility man Jefry Marte.
So as the Los Angeles Angels have gone through this off-season trying to plug holes a man that has been virtually forgotten is Jefry Marte. Marte found time at first and third base in 2016, as well as left field. With the Angels weak in left field, many thought that Marte would get the first shot to win the left field job in 2017. Well think again.
More from Halo Hangout
- Looking at the Potential 2017 25-man Roster For the LA Angels11m ago
- Five New Year’s Resolutions For The LA Angels for 201726m ago
- Top 50 Angel Stadium Moments #21-25. Playoffs, No-Hitters and Clinchers.1 d ago
- For those who want to criticize Mike Trout for his gift giving: Get a life.2d ago
- Could the Los Angeles Angels try another platoon system?3d ago
This article originally appeared on